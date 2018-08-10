Packers' DeAngelo Yancey: Quiet in exhibition opener
Yancey caught two passes for 10 yards in Thursday's preseason opener.
Yancey got the start Thursday with Randall Cobb (ankle) out, but he had a quiet night while nearly all the players he is competing with for roster spots made an impact. Yancey will still have a few opportunities in the coming weeks to make some noise himself.
More News
-
Packers' DeAngelo Yancey: Earns first team reps Wednesday with Cobb out•
-
Packers' DeAngelo Yancey: Signs future contract•
-
DeAngelo Yancey: Added to Packers' practice squad•
-
DeAngelo Yancey: Cut by Packers•
-
Packers' DeAngelo Yancey: Catchless in preseason contest•
-
Packers' DeAngelo Yancey: Gets serious run in opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR busts to avoid
Heath Cummings looks at three receivers you may be dropping before they help your Fantasy...
-
Breaking down WR ADP
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for receivers heading into 2018.
-
Podcast: How deep is quarterback?
We’ll tell you how to take advantage of the depth of the quarterback position on our first...
-
Finding gems among No. 3 receivers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 20 receivers listed at No. 3 on their team's respective depth chart...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...