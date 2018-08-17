Head coach Mike McCarthy indicated Friday that Mays (hamstring) will be evaluated again Sunday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic Wisconsin reports.

Mays has not practiced for a while as he continues to battle injuries, but the reevaluation Sunday should provide a little clarity on his status moving forward. When healthy, Mays is in the mix for a depth role at running back for the Packers, but continued absences could hurt his chances of securing a 53-man spot out of camp.