Dafney signed a one-year contract with the Packers on Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Dafney played in 10 games for the Packers last season, recording two catches on four targets for 34 yards. The second-year pro also chipped in on 104 special-teams snaps. Dafney is currently No. 5 on the Packers' tight end positional depth chart, so he's got work to do if he hopes to earn an expanded role next season.
