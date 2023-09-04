Tampa Bay released Dafney (undisclosed) with an injury settlement Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Less than a week after being moved to the injured reserve list, Dafney is now slated to become a free agent unless he's claimed by another team during the current waiver period. Through 15 games in the NFL, the 26-year-old tight end has logged four catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.