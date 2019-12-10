Play

Veldheer was activated to the 53-man roster from the exempt/commissioner permission list Monday.

Veldheer was signed by the Packers in late November after being released off the Patriots' reserve/retired list, but the team had a roster exemption so he wasn't immediately added to the 53-man roster. The 32-year-old announced his retirement in May but will now continue his career as a reserve tackle in Green Bay.

