Coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that Veldheer (illness) remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Veldheer found himself placed on the COVID-19 list almost immediately after linking up with the Packers on Jan. 11, and he has yet to suit up for any sort of action with the team. The veteran lineman will need to gain full clearance before attending practice or taking the field, making his availability for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Buccaneers murky at best.