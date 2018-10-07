Graham brought in six of 11 targets for 76 yards in the Packers' 31-23 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

As expected with both Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (concussion/hamstring) out of action, Graham played a prominent role, seeing a season-high number of targets. The 31-year-old tight end has been a steady option for Aaron Rodgers thus far, posting at least five catches in three of the past four games, and over 70 yards twice. Graham should continue enjoying a secure role in the Packers offense as the season unfolds, although he's less likely to see the volume he enjoyed Sunday when the receiving corps is at full health. He'll look to continue his solid start against the 49ers in a Week 6 Monday night battle.