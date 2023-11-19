Love completed 27 of 40 attempts for 322 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Chargers.

Love has shown improvement over his last three games, avoiding any turnovers twice while also being a bigger threat passing downfield. In fact, Sunday saw Love set a career high in passing yards, with his final throw being a 24-yarder to Romeo Doubs for the game-winning touchdown. Coming off a positive Week 11 performance, Love now faces a quick turnaround ahead of a tough divisional game in Detroit on Thanksgiving.