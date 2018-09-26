Packers' Josh Jones: Limited in practice Wednesday
Jones (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Jones has missed three straight games, and will need to practice in full at some point during the week to have any chance of suiting up for Sunday's tilt against the Bills. If the 2017 second-rounder continues to miss time, Jermaine Whitehead and Raven Greene will serve as the primary backups to Kentrell Brice.
