Nixon made seven tackles (six solo) and forced a fumble in Sunday's victory over the Buccaneers.

Nixon was pressed into duty Sunday after fellow cornerback Jaire Alexander left the game early with a groin injury, and he made his presence felt, generating a turnover and finishing third on the team in tackles -- not to mention covering a punt at the opponent's one-yard line. If Alexander is unable to go in Week 4, expect Nixon to again slot in as the Packers' third cornerback.