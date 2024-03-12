The Packers re-signed Nixon to a three-year, $18 million contract Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Nixon was named a first-team All-Pro in both 2022 and 2023 as a return man, but last season is when he saw his defensive role heightened, playing a career-high 809 snaps with the majority of those coming as the Packers' slot corner. He remained extremely effective on kickoff returns, averaging an NFL-best 26.1 yards per return while leading the league in total kickoff returns (30) and yards (782). On defense, Nixon racked up 80 tackles (59 solo), one interception and 0.5 sacks.