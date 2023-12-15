Nixon (quadriceps) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Nixon was a limited participant in practice all week and is set to suit up for Sunday's NFC matchup, where he'll play his roles as both the slot cornerback and as the primary kick returner. He has already set a career-high with 57 tackles in 13 games this season in addition to 647 kick return yards.