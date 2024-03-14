The Packers re-signed Welch on Thursday.
Welch began last season on the Packers' practice squad, but he became an integral part of Green Bay's special teams unit as the year progressed. The 25-year-old linebacker appeared in 12 games in 2023, playing a total of 210 special teams snaps and recording six total tackles. Welch is expected to compete for a similar role this offseason.
More News
-
Ravens' Kristian Welch: Re-signs with Baltimore•
-
Ravens' Kristian Welch: Clears protocols, ready for action•
-
Ravens' Kristian Welch: Iffy for Sunday•
-
Ravens' Kristian Welch: Leaves with injury•
-
Ravens' Kristian Welch: Officially signs with Baltimore•
-
Ravens' Kristian Welch: Removed from COVID-19 list•