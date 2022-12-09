Welch (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens.

Welch suffered a concussion in Week 13 but was able to record back-to-back limited sessions before ending Week 14 prep as a full participant. He appears to be trending in the right direction, but if Welch is sidelined, Malik Harrison would likely step up as the top reserve linebacker behind Patrick Queen (thigh) and Roquan Smith.

