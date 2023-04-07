The Ravens re-signed Welch on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Welch was originally an unrestricted free agent and despite not receiving a tender from Baltimore, the 24-year-old will still return to the team for next season. The 2020 undrafted free agent appeared in all 17 games last season logging three tackles (three solo) while playing almost exclusively on special teams. Welch should be expected to have a similar role next season as he'll look to once again add value as a special teamer.
More News
-
Ravens' Kristian Welch: Clears protocols, ready for action•
-
Ravens' Kristian Welch: Iffy for Sunday•
-
Ravens' Kristian Welch: Leaves with injury•
-
Ravens' Kristian Welch: Officially signs with Baltimore•
-
Ravens' Kristian Welch: Removed from COVID-19 list•
-
Ravens' Kristian Welch: Lands on reserve/COVID list•