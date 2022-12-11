Welch (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Welch logged a pair of limited practices before upgrading to full activity in Friday's session due to concussion protocols, and he's since been given the green light to suit up in Pittsburgh this weekend. The 24-year-old is expected to operate in his usual role as a special-teams contributor.
