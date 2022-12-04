Welch will not return Sunday against the Broncos due to a concussion, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Welch's absence could leave the Ravens light at inside linebacker for the remainder of Sunday's game. In his absence Malik Harrison will likely see increased opportunity behind starters Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith.
More News
-
Ravens' Kristian Welch: Officially signs with Baltimore•
-
Ravens' Kristian Welch: Removed from COVID-19 list•
-
Ravens' Kristian Welch: Lands on reserve/COVID list•
-
Ravens' Kristian Welch: No longer on injury report•
-
Ravens' Kristian Welch: Avoids serious injury•
-
Ravens' Kristian Welch: Signs tender•