Valdes-Scantling recorded three receptions on six targets for 55 yards in Week 11 against the Colts.

Valdes-Scantling continued with his deep threat role, as the majority of his production came on a 47-yard reception late in the fourth quarter to set up a game-tying field goal. However, he also had the game-deciding error, fumbling after a short gain in overtime that put the Colts in field-goal position. Overall, Valdes-Scantling held onto his role as Aaron Rodgers' second receiver, though that could change in Week 12 against the Bears as Allen Lazard will be another game removed from his core injury.