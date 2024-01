Gary recorded 44 tackles (23 solo), 9.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two pass deflections over 17 games in 2023.

Gary appeared well on his way to reaching double digits in the sack department for the first time, but he did not make a mark in that column after Week 13. He still managed to appear in every game on the schedule after seeing his 2022 campaign cut short by a torn ACL, and he will have a normal offseason heading into the 2024 season.