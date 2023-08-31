Head coach Matt LaFleur indicated Wednesday that Gary will be on a "pitch count" to start the year, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
No surprise here, as Gary is returning relatively quickly from last November's ACL tear. The fact that he is even ready to play in the opener in Chicago is great news for the Packers, as the 25-year-old is one of the linchpins of the team's defense. It remains to be seen what type of snap count he will see in Week 1.
