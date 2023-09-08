Gary (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's contest in Chicago, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Gary tore his ACL during Green Bay's 2022 Week 9 loss to the Lions. The 25-year-old was a limited participant in Packers' practice this week, but it seems as if he'll be good-to-go for Week 1. In his nine games last season, Gary recorded 32 tackles, six sacks and one forced fumble.
