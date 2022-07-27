Packers GM Brian Gutekunst described Watkins' unspecified injury as a "very short-term thing" after the wideout was placed on the non-football injury list for the start of training camp, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Gutekunst seemed to say Watkins is expected back before rookie wideout Christian Watson, who was placed on the PUP list after suffering an injury during OTAs. Watkins' spot on the NFI list suggests he was hurt while away from the team, but it doesn't sound like anything serious. He does have a sketchy medical record, with multiple missed games in all but two of his eight NFL seasons. Watkins has played 99 of a possible 129 regular-season games (76.7 percent) since entering the NFL as the fourth overall pick in 2014. He has a nice opportunity to earn snaps in Green Bay this year, but the 29-year-old hasn't reached 500 yards since 2019 and hasn't gone over 700 since 2015.