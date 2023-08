The Packers placed Moore (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Moore will miss the entire 2023 campaign due to a knee iss suffered in Green Bay's preseason opener, barring an injury settlement. This comes despite a report from Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com that the Packers were optimistic about his chances of being ready for Week 1. He was expected to handle an important depth role in the Packers' secondary.