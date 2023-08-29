Moore (knee) should be ready to play in Green Bay's Week 1 affair against Chicago, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Moore suffered a knee injury in the Packers' second preseason game against New England and has been sidelined since. The 27-year-old spent the first four years of his career in San Francisco, where he appeared in 61 games and made 13 starts. He's been competing for playing time in a relatively open Packers safety room, and his availability for Week 1 could determine whether guys like Jonathan Owens and Anthony Johnson make Green Bay's 53-man roster.