Moore (undisclosed) was seen practicing during Packers' camp Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Moore was placed on the active/NFI list on July 25 but has since had time to move past the issue. The 26-year-old spent his entire four-year career with San Francisco before signing with Green Bay this offseason, appearing in 61 games over that span. With the departure of Adiran Amos, expect the Southern Mississippi product to compete for a depth role in Green Bay's safety room ahead of the coming season.