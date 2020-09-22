Smith posted four tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's 42-21 win over the Lions.

Smith now has a sack in each of the first two games this season, as his pass-rushing has maintained dominance with the emergence of second-year pro Rashan Gary. The impact of Gary could actually benefit Smith in the long run, as teams will have to worry about three stud pass rushers with Preston Smith as well. The trio has a tough Week 3 matchup on tap, though, as Drew Brees has been sacked just once this year.