Dalton is in line to start Sunday's game in Seattle after the Panthers announced Thursday that No. 1 quarterback Bryce Young (ankle) is unlikely to play, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Young hasn't yet been officially ruled out for Sunday, but after logging no activity in practices Wednesday and Thursday after injuring his ankle in Monday's loss to to the Saints, he doesn't look as though he'll be available in anything more than a backup capacity if he suits up this weekend. For the second day in a row, Dalton worked with the first-team offense to prepare himself for what would be his first start with the Panthers. As a 14-game starter for the Saints a season ago, Dalton completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 7.6 yards per attempt and an 18:9 TD:INT, but he could struggle to replicate that level of efficiency while playing alongside a Carolina pass-catching corps that's less talented than what he worked with a year ago.