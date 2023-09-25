Dalton completed 34 of 58 passes for 361 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Seahawks. He added 11 rushing yards on two carries.

With Bryce Young (ankle) sidelined, Dalton got his first start of the season and produced more passing yards than the rookie had in his two starts combined. Dalton leaned heavily on the veteran wideouts Carolina brought in this offseason, tossing a 47-yard TD to DJ Chark in the second quarter before finding Adam Thielen for a 15-yard score inside the final two minutes of the fourth, and that duo were on the other end of nearly two-thirds (64 percent) of Dalton's yards. Young will reclaim the starting role for the rebuilding Panthers as soon as he's healthy, but those with fantasy shares in Thielen and Chark may hope Dalton is still under center in Week 4 against a vulnerable Vikings secondary that just got torched for 454 yards and four TDs through the air by the Chargers.