Dalton finished the regular season with 34 completions on 58 attempts for 361 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in three games.

Dalton's passing production all came in Week 3 while starting in place of the injured Bryce Young. Although the Panthers lost that game, it was their highest output in passing yardage all season. At 36 years old, Dalton remains under contract for next season, when he could remain one of the league best backups while Young attempts to advance his development under a new coaching staff.