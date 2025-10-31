Panthers' Andy Dalton: Questionable for Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dalton (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Dalton came out of last Sunday's spot start against the Bills with a thumb injury that limited his practice reps this week. Mike White will handle backup duties behind Bryce Young if Dalton isn't available.
More News
-
Panthers' Andy Dalton: Turns in limited practice•
-
Panthers' Andy Dalton: Unable to practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Andy Dalton: Overwhelmed by Bills in loss•
-
Panthers' Andy Dalton: Declared Week 8 starter•
-
Panthers' Andy Dalton: Looks set for stint as starter•
-
Panthers' Andy Dalton: Closes win in Week 7•