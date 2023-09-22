Dalton is slated to start Sunday's road matchup against the Seahawks with top quarterback Bryce Young (ankle) ruled out, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Dalton has worked with Carolina's first-team offense in practice all week with Young sidelined, so he should be prepared for his first start in a Panthers uniform. The 35-year-old veteran showcased accuracy and efficiency across his 14 starts with the Saints last season, but he now faces the challenge of managing a less proven wide receiver corps headlined by Adam Thielen, DJ Chark and Jonathan Mingo. Considering that Young ranks last among qualified QBs with 4.2 yards per attempt through the first two games of the season, though, Dalton stepping in under center could provide a boost for Carolina's passing offense.