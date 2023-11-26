Dalton (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
The backup quarterback was added to the injury report Sunday morning. Dalton should remain in his role behind rookie starter Bryce Young. The 13th-year veteran has played on 77 offensive snaps in 2023.
More News
-
Panthers' Andy Dalton: Dealing with illness•
-
Panthers' Andy Dalton: Returning to backup duties•
-
Panthers' Andy Dalton: Big numbers in Week 3 loss•
-
Panthers' Andy Dalton: Set for Week 3 start•
-
Panthers' Andy Dalton: Week 3 start likely awaits•
-
Panthers' Andy Dalton: Trending toward Week 3 start•