Irvin (hamstring) is active for Sunday's matchup with Houston, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Irvin was questionable entering Sunday's game after missing the team's first-three games of the season. The linebacker will make his Panthers debut against the Texans, though he may be eased into action with a slightly reduced workload in his first game back.

