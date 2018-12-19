Catanzaro did not attempt a field goal but made his lone extra-point try in Monday night's 12-9 loss to the Saints.

Catanzaro again filled in for Graham Gano (knee), and although he did all that was asked of him, his impact hardly registered on the fantasy radar. His value remains elevated as long as Gano is out, but if quarterback Cam Newton (shoulder) and the offense continue to struggle, Catanzaro's scoring opportunities could remain relatively limited.