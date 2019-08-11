Chandler Catanzaro: Hangs up cleats
Catanzaro retired from the NFL on Sunday.
Catanzaro has been shaky at best after converting 25 of 30 field-goal attempts (83.3 percent) and each of his 29 PAT tries with the Jets in 2017. Last season, the 28-year-old went 11-for-15 on field-goal attempts (73.3 percent) and 23-for-27 on PAT tries over nine games in Tampa Bay before being cut and taking his game to Carolina, where he made all five of his field goal attempts and converted seven of eight PAT tries. Catanzaro's training camp since re-upping with the Jets had been dissapointing, but the team seemed unwilling to bring in competition.
