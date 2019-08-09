Catanzaro made his lone field-goal attempt from 34 yards out but converted only one of three PAT attempts in Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants.

Catanzaro hasn't had any kicking competition in camp, but this shaky performance could make the Jets rethink that decision. He'll need to be better as the preseason unfolds if he wants a job in the NFL when the regular season rolls around.

