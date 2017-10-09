McCaffrey rushed three times for seven yards and brought in five of seven targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Lions.

The 2017 first-round pick helped the Panthers pull even with the Lions early in the second quarter with a six-yard touchdown reception that exemplified the dimension that McCaffrey brings to an offense. The touchdown, the first of his pro career, came on a shovel pass where quarterback Cam Newton rolled to his left on an option play and froze the Lions defense with the threat of a run before tossing the ball to the rookie. The 21-year-old still hasn't been able to shake loose on the ground, however, as he's averaged fewer than 3.0 yards per carry in three of his first five games. However, his role in the passing game has been steady, as McCaffrey has notched no fewer than four receptions and as many as nine in each of his first five contests. He'll look to better his overall production in a Week 6 showdown against the Eagles on Thursday.