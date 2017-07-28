McCaffrey lined up in a variety of positions with the Panthers' first and second stringers during the opening day of training camp, NBC Charlotte's Jeremy Igo reports.

McCaffrey was seen running the ball both between the tackles and out wide, and also ran routes into the flats during his first day of camp. This year's eighth overall pick is clearly someone the Panthers intend to use in multiple ways this season, and his ability to line up all over the field figures to allow him to often play concurrently with starting tailback Jonathan Stewart. Although McCaffrey is still getting up to speed with Carolina's playbook after missing virtually all of OTAs while finishing classes at Stanford, the rookie is already drawing promising reviews from his first appearance on the practice field and seems destined to rise up fantasy draft boards in the buildup to the regular season.