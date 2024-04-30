The Panthers took Texas RB Jonathon Brooks (torn ACL) in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, potentially giving Hubbard competition for a starting job, Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Hubbard was positioned to enter Week 1 as a starter for the first time in his pro career, and while he's still the favorite for that task, snap competition in the Carolina backfield just got much tougher. The Panther took Brooks with the 46th overall pick, making him the first RB drafted in 2024 (20 selections before Trey Benson). They also still have Miles Sanders, who was a massive bust in the first season of his four-year contract but has a guaranteed $4.02 million salary for 2024. It's a situation where Hubbard's projection as the Week 1 starter might not mean much in terms of fantasy expectations for the full season, especially if reports continue to be positive on Brooks' rehab from the ACL tear he suffered Nov. 11.