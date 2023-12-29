Hubbard (hamstring) was as full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Jacksonville.

The Panthers listed Hubbard as limited Wednesday and Thursday but apparently liked what they saw in practice and don't have any doubts about his Week 16 availability. He has a five-game streak with at least 64 percent snap share, 14 carries, 17 touches and 11.6 PPR points, piling up 446 yards and four TDs in that time.