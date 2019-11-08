Play

Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Cleared for Sunday

Samuel (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Green Bay.

Held out of Wednesday's practice, Samuel returned Thursday and Friday as a full participant. He should be ready for his usual role Sunday against the Packers, facing a secondary that has a pair of starters -- Adrian Amos (hamstring) and Jaire Alexander (groin) -- listed as questionable.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories