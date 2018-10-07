Samuel (chest) caught two of four targets for 37 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 33-31 win over the Giants.

Samuel made his season debut after receiving clearance from a heart issue, making the occasion with a 25-yard touchdown reception to get his team on the board in the fourth quarter. His only other catch resulted in a 12-yard gain, but it was still a respectable showing for the second-year wideout. Samuel should step into more of a role in the offense with time and will look to build on this effort next Sunday against the Redskins.