Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Tending to ankle injury
Samuel was limited in practice Thursday by an ankle injury, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
After hurting his ankle in practice Wednesday, the Panthers opted to give Samuel a day off of sorts with the expectation he'll return Friday, per Steve Reed of the Associated Press. Samuel is expected to have an increased role in the offense with Kelvin Benjamin out of town, but a career-high 49 offensive snaps Sunday against the Falcons translated to just three catches (on five targets) for 23 yards. With a Monday night outing against the Dolphins on tap, Samuel fortunately has extra time to get healthy.
