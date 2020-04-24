Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Won't be actively shopped

The Panthers aren't shopping Samuel and will only trade him if they get a "really good" offer, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

The late-March addition of Robby Anderson sparked trade rumors, and while other NFL teams are smart to check in, the Panthers seem happy to have three talented wide receivers at Teddy Bridgewater's disposal. New offensive coordinator Joe Brady was part of a record-setting spread attack at LSU last year, and the Panthers don't have much at tight end behind Ian Thomas. In all likelihood, the team plans to lean on three-wide formations with Samuel, Anderson and D.J. Moore all on the field at the same time. Anderson's prowess on deeper routes could allow Samuel to transition a role featuring more carries and shorter targets, similar to what he did in November and December of 2018. Samuel was able to create separation downfield last year, but he struggled with drops (seven) and was held back by Kyle Allen's inaccuracy.