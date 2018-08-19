Moore didn't haul in either of his two targets during Friday's 27-20 win over the Dolphins in the second preseason game.

Moore's goose egg came after he led Carolina with 75 yards on four receptions from six targets in the preseason opener. With the Panthers' dress rehearsal coming up Friday against the Patriots, Moore will aim to bounce back with another prominent performance. Regardless, the rookie first-rounder is slated to be an instrumental member of new coordinator Norv Turner's offense this season.