Moore (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Moore hurt his ankle early in Chicago's Week 16 game and had just 18 yards in a 27-16 win over Arizona, but he then came back last week with 9-159-1 receiving line in a blowout of the Falcons and now will play in the season finale. Moore even upgraded to full practice participation Friday after sitting out the previous two days.