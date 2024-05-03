Moore worked out in April with Bears QB Caleb Williams and fellow Bears WRs Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

The workouts took place shortly before the draft, at which point Williams was all but locked in as the No. 1 overall pick for Chicago (and Odunze considered a strong candidate to join him at No. 9). The Bears ended up with both, completing their offseason makeover on offense after trading for Allen and signing RB D'Andre Swift and TE Gerald Everett. The crowded pass-catching corps means Moore is unlikely to match his career-high 28.8 percent target share from 2023, though there likely will be more overall targets, as the Bears figure to call pass plays at a higher rate and will no longer have sack/scramble-happy Justin Fields under center.