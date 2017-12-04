Panthers' Devin Funchess: Believes shoulder is OK
Funchess acknowledged that he injured his shoulder toward the end of Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Saints, but he believes he will be OK, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Funchess suffered the injury while trying to recover an onsides kick, just seconds after he scored a touchdown from 24 yards out. The late score salvaged an otherwise disappointing afternoon, as the 6-foot-4 wideout finished with four catches for 60 yards on a team-high seven targets. Funchess did account for one-quarter of the Panthers' targets and nearly one-third of their receiving yards, but the Saints' dominance of possession limited the overall offensive volume for Carolina. Assuming he's healthy enough to play, Funchess draws a tough Week 14 matchup against Xavier Rhodes and the Vikings.
