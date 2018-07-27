Panthers' Devin Funchess: Exits with cramps

Funchess exited Thursday's practice early due to cramps, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Funchess isn't new to cramps, he's dealt with them several times throughout his career. The issue isn't thought to be serious and he should be back on the field in the coming days. Jarius Wright will figure to get a few extra reps with the first-team while Funchess is held out.

