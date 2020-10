Apple (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Lower-body injuries have limited Apple to just one appearance this season, and the 2016 first-round pick only handled a special-teams role in that contest. Assuming Apple is in fact active Sunday, he should at least have a role in dime packages with regular starter Rasul Douglas not available this week after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list.